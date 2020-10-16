

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices declined at a softer pace in September, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The industrial producer price index decreased 0.4 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.5 percent decline in August. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent fall.



Prices for mining and quarrying declined 3.7 percent annually in September and manufacturing cost fell 1.9 percent. Prices for energy and intermediate goods fell by 2.8 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7.7 percent. Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco, rose by 6.4 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in September. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de