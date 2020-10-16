

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices remained stable in September, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in September, following a 0.1 percent decrease in August.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 5.0 percent annually in September and miscellaneous goods and services increased 1.5 percent.



Prices for recreation and culture rose 1.9 percent and those of communication increased 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent decline in the prior month.



