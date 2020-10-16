

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation remained stable in September, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, same as seen in August. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent increase.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP remained unchanged in September, after a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index remained unchanged at 1.4 percent in September.



The core inflation increased to 1.2 percent in September.



