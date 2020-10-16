

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB):



-Earnings: -$0.08 billion in Q3 vs. -$11.38 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q3 vs. -$8.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $228 million or $0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.12 per share -Revenue: $5.26 billion in Q3 vs. $8.54 billion in the same period last year.



