

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for State Street Corp. (STT):



-Earnings: $517 million in Q3 vs. $528 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.45 in Q3 vs. $1.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, State Street Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $519 million or $1.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.41 per share -Revenue: $2.78 billion in Q3 vs. $2.90 billion in the same period last year.



