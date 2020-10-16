

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $189.7M, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $180.1 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $185.0 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $659.6 million from $747.7 million last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $185.0 Mln. vs. $193.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q3): $659.6 Mln vs. $747.7 Mln last year.



