

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for October is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it advanced against the pound and the yen, it was steady against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.1731 against the euro, 105.32 against the yen, 0.9131 against the franc and 1.2902 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



