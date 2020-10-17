

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the pricing of initial public offering of 5.5 million common shares at $16.00 per share, the mid of the expected range of between $15.00 and $17.00 per share.



The company expects offering gross proceeds of $88.0 million, before expenses and the offering is expected to close on or about October 20, 2020.



Tarsus also granted underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to 825,000 additional shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Tarsus' common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 16, 2020 under the symbol 'TARS.'



