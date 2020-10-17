

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - German steel producer Salzgitter (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) announced that it has appointed Gunnar Groebler as its chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2021.



In a statement on Saturday, the company specified that Gunnar Groebler will succeed Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann who will retire in 2021 as planned.



Groebler is currently a member of the Executive Group Management of the Swedish energy supplier Vattenfall AB, where he is responsible for the Business Area Wind.



Heinz-Gerhard Wente, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, stated about Groebler, 'He holds a great deal of expertise and experience in important aspects of the key future topics decisive for Salzgitter AG.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SALZGITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de