

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc.'s (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) board recommended that shareholders reject a 190 pence per share offer by GardaWorld Security Corp. to acquire the U.K. security provider, saying the timing of the offer is 'highly opportunistic' and the offer continues to significantly undervalue the company.



The terms of the offer remain unchanged from those contained in GardaWorld's announcement on 30 September 2020, G4S said in a statement on Sunday.



Earlier this month, G4S had said it received an expression of interest from Allied Universal Security Services LLC, regarding a possible offer for the company.



