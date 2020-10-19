

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output rose at a faster pace in August after easing in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed on Monday.



The construction output increased 2.6 percent month-on-month in August, following a 0.3 percent rise in July.



Production in building construction gained 2.8 percent monthly in September and civil engineering rose 0.7 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 0.9 percent in September, following a 3.4 percent decline in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output increased 2.4 percent monthly, and fell 1.5 percent from the same month a year ago.



Among member states, the biggest increases were recorded in France, Slovenia and Hungary, while the largest decreases were observed in Slovakia, Belgium and Czechia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de