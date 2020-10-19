

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Even as COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in majority of U.S. states, a lower infection and death rate was recorded nationally in the last 24 hours.



With 48,210 new cases reporting, the national total increased to 8155592, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



With 388 deaths reported nationally, the total number of COVID casualties in the U.S. increased to 219676.



The outbreak is surging in around 30 states, out of which 2 states - Connecticut and Florida - are recording an increase of more than 50 percent.



Over the past week, a fall in the average number of cases was reported in just 2 states - Vermont and Missouri, according to Johns Hopkins data.



However, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview that a nationwide lockdown is not the way forward, but following public health measures is the way out of the crisis.



'We want to use public health measures not to get in the way of opening the economy, but to being a safe gateway to opening the economy,' Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS News.



As per Johns Hopkins University's tally, coronavirus cases across the world passed 40 million on Monday.



The number of deaths due to the pandemic crossed 1.1 million globally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de