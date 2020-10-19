

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) said Monday it has received an expansion of its Emergency Use Authorization or EUA for the TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit to include an additional sample collection method provided by Everlywell, a digital health testing company.



The TaqPath test is authorized for use with the Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit. This will enable individuals to self-collect nasal swab specimens after it is determined by a healthcare provider to be appropriate, based on results of a COVID-19 questionnaire.



Samples collected using the Everlywell self-collection kit may be processed by CLIA-certified laboratories running Thermo Fisher's TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 RNase P Assay Kit. The results can be obtained through the Everlywell online platform.



'As part of our commitment to keep our workplaces safe and healthy, Thermo Fisher launched its own pilot program to provide at-home collection kits and online access to test results for more than 10,000 colleagues across the country. Now, leveraging Everlywell's capabilities, we can expand our own use and offer other organizations the confidence to move forward with return-to-workplace strategies that reduce the risk of spreading the virus,' said Mark Stevenson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

