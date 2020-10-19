

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $214 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $183 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $264 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $3.17 billion from $3.08 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $264 Mln. vs. $210 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q3): $3.17 Bln vs. $3.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.22 to $1.27 Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 to $5.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

