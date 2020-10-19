

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $9.7 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $80.3 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$24.3 million or -$0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 49.9% to $286.9 million from $572.5 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): -$24.3 Mln. vs. $77.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.29 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $286.9 Mln vs. $572.5 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HEXCEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de