

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $442 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $366 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $458 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $3.69 billion from $3.83 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $458 Mln. vs. $396 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.93 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q3): $3.69 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

