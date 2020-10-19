

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.70 billion, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $1.67 billion, or $1.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 billion or $2.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $17.56 billion from $18.03 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.32 Bln. vs. $2.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.58 vs. $2.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.58 -Revenue (Q3): $17.56 Bln vs. $18.03 Bln last year.



