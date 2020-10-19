

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $167 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $214 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $167 Mln. vs. $214 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88



