

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne+Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported that its third quarter net profit to equity holders increased year-on-year to 266 million Swiss francs compared to 213 million francs, previous year. Earnings per share was 2.22 francs compared to 1.78 francs, prior year. EBIT was 371 million euros, an increase of 31.1 percent. The company said, on a currency-adjusted basis, it significantly improved key operating figures in the third quarter.



Third quarter turnover was 5.03 billion Swiss francs, down 4 percent from previous year.



Kuehne+Nagel noted that the company is prepared to serve distribution services for Covid-19 vaccines, test kits and related materials.



