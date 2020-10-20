

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices continued to decline in September, data from Destatis revealed Tuesday.



Producer prices were down 1 percent year-on-year, slower than the 1.2 percent decrease seen in August. Prices have decreased for the eighth consecutive month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.4 percent after staying flat in August.



Excluding energy, producer prices dropped only 0.2 percent from last year. Energy prices slid 3.3 percent.



Among other components, prices of intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods fell 1.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, capital goods and durable consumer goods prices advanced 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



