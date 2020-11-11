

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) kicked off its 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival which will include the participation of the company's digital lifestyle platform; broader consumer reach and bigger promotions; 'double' the number of shopping windows, products and special offers; as well as the popular livestreaming technology. In 2020, more than 2 million new products will be unveiled, which is double the amount compared to last year.



Alibaba said the Festival expands the concept from 'single' to 'double,' enabling merchants to double up on promoting their products to consumers across China not just once, but twice. A new sales window will be added from November 1 to 3, ahead of the main event on November 11, the company noted.



Alibaba said its 11.11 experience will be enhanced by Alipay's digital lifestyle platform. The Festival will also feature 14 million products from more than 250,000 brands available on Tmall. Tmall Global will bring more than 2,600 new overseas brands to Chinese consumers. Alibaba's cross-border e-commerce platform Kaola will join 11.11 for the first time, with products from 89 countries and regions.



The 11.11 Global Shopping Festival began in 2009 to raise awareness about the value of online shopping. In the current year's event, more than 250,000 brands are participating.



