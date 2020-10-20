

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss exports grew at a faster rate in the third quarter, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



Exports rose by a real 9.9 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after a 12.2 percent decrease in the second quarter.



Imports increased 9.0 percent in the third quarter, after a 13.0 percent decline in the previous quarter.



In nominal terms, exports rose 6.5 percent quarterly and imports grew 11.5 percent in the third quarter.



The trade surplus fell to CHF 8.165 billion in the third quarter from CHF 9.565 billion in the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, the trade surplus was CHF 6.166 billion.



In September, exports fell 2.1 percent monthly, after a 3.0 percent rise in August.



Imports increased 2.1 percent month-on-month in September, after a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports declined 12.0 percent year-on-year in September, broadly the same as in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de