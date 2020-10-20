

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $203 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $203 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.44 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de