

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Pentair plc (PNR) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings of about $2.05 to $2.10 per share and adjusted earnings of about $2.35 to $2.40 per share on sales of about $2.95 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings of about $1.70 to $1.90 per share and adjusted earnings of about $2.00 to $2.20 per share on sales of about $2.8 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.22 per share on sales of $2.83 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



