

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate fell in September from the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The registered unemployment rate decreased to 8.8 percent in September from 9.0 percent in August.



The number of unemployed persons decreased 2.6 percent to 147,434 in September from 151,368 in the previous month.



At the same time, employment fell moderately to 1.528 million persons in September from 1.534 million in the preceding month, data showed.



In the period from January to September, as compared to the same period of the previous year, the total number of persons in employment decreased by 1.9 percent.



