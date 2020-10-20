

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. housing starts and building permits for September will be published at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen and the pound, it held steady against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.2919 against the pound, 1.1808 against the euro, 0.9083 against the franc and 105.69 against the yen at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de