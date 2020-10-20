

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alternative meat producer Impossible Foods is debuting its flagship product this week in Asian grocery stores. The plant-based meat products will go on sale at about 200 grocery stores in Hong Kong and Singapore, its first grocery foray outside the U.S.



Impossible Beef was the flagship product which made its worldwide grocery store debut in 2019, when it immediately rocketed to the No. 1 item sold at some of America's favorite grocery stores, outselling all ground beef from cows at many outlets.



Impossible Beef, made from plants, will be available in nearly 100 outlets of PARKnSHOP in Hong Kong, and 100 outlets of FairPrice and online retailer RedMart in Singapore. It will also be available for delivery through parknshop.com.



Impossible Beef will sell at a suggested retail prices of HK$88.90 for 340g retail pack across Hong Kong, and at SG$16.90 in Singapore.



Impossible Beef debuted in Asia's top restaurants two years ago, when fans lined up to try the plant-based meat product, which was dubbed a 'triumph of food engineering.'



Impossible Beef is now served in approximately 700 restaurants across Hong Kong and Macau as well as at about 550 restaurants in Singapore since January 2020. These include restaurants of world-class chefs such as May Chow, Uwe Opencensky, Gordon Ramsay, Ricky Leung, Adam Penney and Andrei Soen.



The California-based privately held food tech startup has significantly expanded its retail footprint in the U.S. in the past six months as customers preferred plant-based meat instead of ground beef from cows. Impossible Beef is known as Impossible Burger in North America. It is kosher, halal and gluten-free certified.



Impossible Foods makes meat and dairy products from plants, with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. Impossible Burger has as much protein and bio-available iron as a comparable serving of ground beef from cows.



Plant-based meat alternatives are finding success as people look for options for organic food and curtailing the need for animals as a food source, amid the global environment issues.



Impossible Burger contains no animal hormones or antibiotics, and is kosher, halal and gluten-free certified. It uses 96% less land, 87% less water and 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the key ingredient in the Impossible Burger as a color additive, allowing the company to offer its products in grocery stores. Impossible Foods products are made with heme, a protein that Impossible sources from soy leghemoglobin, which is found naturally in soybean roots.



