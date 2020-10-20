

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble's skincare brand Olay will debut its first float in the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to be held on November 26 this year.



To highlight the low representation of women in the STEM or science, technology, engineering, and math jobs, Olay said that its Thanksgiving Day Parade float will feature a 'Women in STEM' theme.



Olay expects its 'Her Future is STEM-sational' float will motivate millions of girls and women to 'Face the STEM' gap and enter the male-dominated STEM jobs. Currently, women make up only 24 percent of jobs in the core STEM fields.



'As we continue our mission to face the STEM gap, we saw the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as another great, large scale opportunity to spread the message that women can face anything, and that we are here to support them in doing so,' said Chris Heiert, Senior Vice President of Olay.



Olay said its ten-year brand mission is to SolveTheSTEMGap. Last year, Olay announced its brand mission to make space for women in STEM during the Super Bowl, so that the message would reach as many consumers as possible.



In September this year, Olay had announced a ten-year commitment to double the number of women in STEM, and triple the number of multicultural women in STEM professions.



Olay's 'Her Future is STEM-sational' float will feature visual representations of the core STEM fields. A women clad in a space-themed bomber jacket will be the star of its float.



A double helix will skate around the perimeter of the female astronaut's galactic float, where a helmet will be positioned as an approval for Olay's 'MakeSpaceForWomen' campaign.



The float will also feature a robotic arm to acknowledge the field of engineering. Mathematical symbols and computer codes will climb across one half of the float, while a circuit tree next to the astronaut will represent technology.



Olay is the first-ever skincare brand to debut a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.



