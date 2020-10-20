

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daily new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in the U.S., as the second wave of the deadly respiratory virus wreaks havoc worldwide.



According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 58,387 new cases were reported in last 24 hours in the U.S., bringing total cases to 8,217,952 and deaths to 220,185.



The outbreak is surging in more than half of states. California has the most cases of any U.S. state, with nearly 880,000 people diagnosed, followed by Texas and Florida.



The pandemic has now killed at least 1.1 million people worldwide with more than 40.51 million people been diagnosed with COVID-19.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump slammed US government scientist Anthony Fauci in a call with campaign staffers on Monday, calling the reputed doctor an 'idiot.'



'People are tired of Covid,' Trump told his campaign team in a call on which several members of the press were present. 'People are saying, 'Whatever -- just leave us alone.' They're tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.'



Fauci, who is recognized worldwide for his work directing the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases in Washington, had recently said in an interview that a nationwide lockdown is not the way forward, but following public health measures is the way out of the crisis.



'We want to use public health measures not to get in the way of opening the economy, but to being a safe gateway to opening the economy,' Fauci told CBS News.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de