

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported nine-months revenues of 30.78 billion euros, down 11.7% from 34.86 billion euros last year.



Concession revenues slumped 30.5% to 4.52 billion euros, while contracting revenues slipped 7.4% to 25.99 billion euros. Vinci Immobilier revenues decreased 7.6% to 749 million euros.



In France, which represents 55% of the total revenues, revenue were 16.30 billion euros, down 15.5. Outside France, revenues was 14.48 billion euros, down 6.9%.



VINCI's revenue in the third quarter amounted to 12.3 billion euros, down 6.4%.



