

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $789.98 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $665.24 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $6.44 billion from $5.24 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $789.98 Mln. vs. $665.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.74 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q3): $6.44 Bln vs. $5.24 Bln last year.



