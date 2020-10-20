

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC):



-Earnings: -$196 million in Q3 vs. -$226 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.86 in Q3 vs. -$2.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $68 million or $0.64 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.56 billion in Q3 vs. $4.57 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

