

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $30.51 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $24.22 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $298.51 million from $260.60 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.45 Full year revenue guidance: $1.090 - $1.115 Bln



