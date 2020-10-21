

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) announced plans to advance prasinezumab into a Phase 2b study, along with Roche (RHHBY), in patients with early Parkinson's disease, based on positive signals of efficacy consistent with disease modification in the PASADENA study. Prasinezumab is the first anti-alpha synuclein antibody to advance into late-stage development.



The study will be designed to further assess the efficacy of prasinezumab by expanding upon the patient population enrolled in PASADENA to include patients with early Parkinson's disease on stable levodopa therapy.



Prothena will earn a $60 million clinical milestone payment upon first patient dosed in this study. The company plans to announce further details in the first half of 2021.



Gene Kinney, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Prothena, said, 'We are very encouraged by the results from PASADENA, demonstrating significant slowing of motor progression and improvements on imaging biomarkers consistent with disease modification, as this provides a rich dataset to directly inform and de-risk this next late-stage study,'



