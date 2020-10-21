HONG KONG, Oct 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The COVID-19 work-at-home has pushed businesses and employees globally to re-evaluate the workplace. The Executive Centre (TEC), the leading premium flexible workspace provider in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is also re-evaluating - with a 'Welcome Back to The Office' video campaign, and characters that find new ways of adapting to the new normal working environment.The 'Welcome Back' video campaign is a take on the work-at-home phenomenon, and while the characters in the videos are fictional, their triumphs and struggles are drawn from real experiences of TEC's 1000+ global team.Don't miss: "Welcome Back to the Office!"Episode 1: "Good to leave, even better to come back"Watch the premier [3'40] :: https://youtu.be/cGzLjfneslESynopsis: "They were told that as a precautionary measure and in-line with their global head office's pandemic response, that they would be 'WFH'. Some were excited. Some unphased. And some were really not enthused in the slightest. Find out how the typical workday has, and is continuing to change. Follow four co-workers on their first day back to work: Welcome Back To The Office addresses the full spectrum of what an office really is."It's clear work-from-home arrangements are becoming the new normal, people are commuting less, less dressing to impress and more time with the family. However, on the flip side, there are also irreplaceable benefits of the office such as proper coffee in a proper coffee cup, chatting to colleagues and collaborating on projects, IT that works, comfortable ergonomic furniture, admin support, and a highly-productive environment that boosts concentration and minimises distraction."After an extended period of time working from home, we were inspired to explore how the typical workday has changed, and is continuing to change," said Paul Salnikow, TEC Founder and CEO. "We believe the future of the workplace hinges on its relationship with the people who truly make it work."The pandemic has accelerated the shift to flexible workspaces. We are certain that the office, rather than becoming obsolete, will become an increasingly valuable asset, facilitating collaboration and driving business growth. Our clients are saying their offices of the future will need solutions that are tailored to their success, limit current challenges, give their staff maximum flexibility and provide the best office environment that they can find."Please join the 'Welcome Back" campaign at https://www.backtotheoffice.executivecentre.com.About The Executive CentreThe Executive Centre (TEC) opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today manages 135+ Centres in 32 cities and 14 countries. The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive.TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed.Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business' needs. Learn more at www.executivecentre.com.Press Enquiries:FinsburySheena Shah / Crystal ChowSheena.Shah@Finsbury.com / +852 3166 9855Crystal.Chow@Finsbury.com / +852 3166 9838Source: The Executive CentreCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.