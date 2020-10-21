

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill plc (WMH.L) issued a trading update for the unaudited 13 week period to 29 September 2020. Group total net revenue declined 9%, for the period. Online net revenue improved 4%. Retail Like-for-like revenue declined 2%, for the period. Gaming net revenue was down 5%. Gaming online net revenue improved 8%.



The Group said its third quarter performance was encouraging across all of its divisions, showing a resumption in good growth in both UK and International online operations, with UK Retail business trading broadly on par with last year on a like-for-like basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

