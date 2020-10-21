

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its third-quarter gold production was 38,300 ounces, 16.7% lower than in the previous quarter as grades and recoveries declined at Centinela.



Group copper production in third-quarter 2020 was 169,600 tonnes, 4.6% lower than in the previous quarter on lower production at Los Pelambres, due to major maintenance work during the period, and expected lower grades at Antucoya.



For the full year 2020, the company continues to expect Copper production to be at the lower end of the original 725-755,000 tonnes guidance range.



In 2021 production is expected to be to 730-760,000 tonnes of copper mainly as grades start to increase at Centinela Concentrates in the fourth-quarter 2020 and assuming that COVID-19 health protocols remain in place for the whole year.



