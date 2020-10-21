

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola S.A.(IBDSF.PK) reported that its net profit for the first nine months of the year increased by 4.7% to 2.68 billion euros from the prior year. Adjusted net profit was 2.55 billion euros, up 8.8% from last year.



At September, adjusted gross operating profit (EBITDA) rose by 3.2% to 7.56 billion euros.



After eliminating extraordinary items from the period in 2019 and 2020, EBITDA amounted to 7.35 billion euros, a 2% reduction from the prior year.



Iberdrola continues to forecast medium/high single-digit net profit growth in 2020, driven by operational performance and investment effort.



The 'Iberdrola Flexible Remuneration' program maintains an interim dividend for 2020 of at least €0.168 gross per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IBERDROLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de