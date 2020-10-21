

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) has unveiled Parcel Collect, a new parcel pick-up service across the UK. This allows postmen and postwomen to collect parcels as well as deliver them on their daily round. The service will be charged at 72p per parcel, in addition to postage costs. Parcel Collect is also available for pre-paid return items at a cost of 60p per item.



Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Mail, said: 'Royal Mail Parcel Collect makes it easier to use our services than ever before. Whether you're up against time and working from home, making a return, selling online or sending a gift to make someone's day, Royal Mail Parcel Collect is here to help.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

