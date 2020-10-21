

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Wednesday as coronavirus cases continued to surge across Europe and many U.S. states, raising concerns about economic recovery.



Countries across Europe are battling coronavirus infection spikes with new lockdowns, curfews, face mask orders and virus tracking smartphone apps.



A leading health expert said that U.S. Covid-19 cases will begin to rapidly accelerate in a week as the country topped 60,000 new infections Tuesday.



Investors also awaited the outcome of U.S. stimulus talks after House Democrats claimed that enough progress is being made for reaching an agreement on a new relief package.



The benchmark DAX dropped 152 points, or 1.2 percent, to 12,584 after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.



Software AG shares fell nearly 2 percent. The software giant reconfirmed its 2023 ambitions, including plans to reach 1 billion euros of revenue and expand operating margin to a 25 to 30 percent range.



