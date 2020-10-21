

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as investors remained wary of the fate of U.S. stimulus talks and rising virus cases across Europe and many U.S. states.



Many countries in Europe are now facing a second wave of infections and restrictions, raising concerns of negative growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. Officials in Ireland, France and elsewhere are imposing curfews and restricting gatherings.



As the U.S. topped 60,000 new infections Tuesday, many experts have warned that things will likely get worse before they get better.



On the stimulus front, prospects for an economic relief package in the next two weeks dimmed markedly on Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed that he has warned the White House not to make a deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the November presidential election.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 69 points, or 1.4 percent, to 4,860 after closing 0.3 percent lower the previous day.



