

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):



-Earnings: -$170 million in Q3 vs. $57 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.25 in Q3 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $27 million or $0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.04 per share -Revenue: $5.05 billion in Q3 vs. $5.88 billion in the same period last year.



