

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $264 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $715 million from $632 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $256 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q3): $715 Mln vs. $632 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

