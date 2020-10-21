

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $346.6 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $280.3 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $335.9 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $2.32 billion from $2.10 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $335.9 Mln. vs. $291.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $2.32 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 - $1.00 Full year EPS guidance: $3.59 - $3.61



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMPHENOL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de