

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) said Wednesday it has acquired Acquire Media or AM, an aggregator and distributor of curated real-time news, multimedia, data, and alerts, from Naviga, Inc., a provider of content engagement solutions for the global media industry.



The company noted that the acquisition of AM will strengthen Moody's Analytics or MA's position as a provider of Know Your Customer or KYC solutions by strengthening its ability to provide early warning and real-time insight to market participants. AM will be integrated into MA's Research, Data & Analytics line of business.



AM's patented technology platform ingests information from more than 18,000 global content sources, such as media outlets, blogs, websites, government regulatory commissions, and social media. It then distributes curated real-time feeds and alerts to customers across the financial services, corporate and media sectors.



Moody's noted that the transaction will complement its 2017 acquisition of company data and analytical software provider Bureau van Dijk or BvD, and its January 2020 acquisition of Regulatory DataCorp or RDC, a provider of anti-money laundering (AML) as well as KYC data and due diligence solutions.



Moody's will combine AM's real-time content aggregation and distribution infrastructure with BvD's and RDC's information portfolios, datasets, and analytical tools.



The company expects the integrated products and services will provide customers with enhanced KYC and counterparty screening and surveillance, valuable real-time context, and horizon scanning solutions.



Moody's said it funded the acquisition with cash on hand and does not expect the acquisition to have a material effect on its 2020 financial results.



