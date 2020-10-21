

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's is launching a new specialty athleisure brand, FLX, in March 2021. The new private label with offerings for both men and women will be available in select stores and online at Kohls.com.



Athleisure, a style of clothing worn as athletic apparel but also suitable for casual, everyday wear, is in high demand at present with majority of people across the world are homebound amid the worsening spread of coronavirus.



The company said, FLX, pronounced 'flex,' is a modern athleisure brand with categories of active and casual apparel, featuring stylish active separates made with high-quality performance fabrics. The assortment is also size-inclusive, available in plus and big & tall sizes. The entire FLX collection was made using sustainable methods and materials.



The new brand offers a year-round collection of core apparel, including bottoms, shorts and tees. The brand assortment will be refreshed seasonally with key transitional items, including fleece, jackets and layering pieces.



Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer, said, 'As customers have been increasingly shopping for a more comfortable and casual lifestyle, Kohl's identified a plan to more aggressively serve as the most trusted retailer of choice in these categories. With an emphasis on high-quality athleisure, FLX fills a white space in our current private brand portfolio and will be a great answer to these growing consumer trends.'



FLX complements Kohl's current private and national brand portfolio, which includes active brands Tek Gear, adidas, Champion, Under Armour, and Nike, and casual brands such as Sonoma Goods for Life, Croft & Barrow and Columbia.



Kohl's has also increased square footage of the area dedicated to active by 25% in approximately 160 of stores and has launched adidas shop-in-shops in 175 stores.



The retailer is also continuing to evolve its casual brand assortment, with the introduction of new and relevant brands like Lands' End and Toms shoes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KOHLS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de