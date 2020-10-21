

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) presented the full analysis from one of its phase 3 studies which evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate in adults 18 years of age or older not previously vaccinated against pneumococcal disease. In the study, researchers found that all 20 vaccine serotypes induced robust responses across three age cohorts (60 years, 50-59 years, 18-49 years).



For the primary safety analysis, the frequency of adverse events among participants within 1 month after receiving 20vPnC was generally similar to participants receiving 13vPnC. Vaccine related adverse events for 20vPnC and 13vPnC respectively were, 60 years: 0.9% and 1.5%; 50-59 years: 0.9% and 0.9%; and 18-49 years: 1.5% and 1.8%. No serious adverse events were considered vaccine related.



The company had announced top-line data from the phase 3 study in March 2020. Earlier in the current month, Pfizer submitted the 20vPnC biologics license application for adults 18 years of age or older to the FDA.



