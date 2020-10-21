

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved moderately higher in morning trading on Wednesday, adding to the gains posted in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, although buying interest appears somewhat subdued.



Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the session but remain positive. The Dow is up 67.42 points or 0.2 percent at 28,376.21, the Nasdaq is up 42.60 points or 0.4 percent at 11,559.10 and the S&P 500 is up 10.76 points or 0.3 percent at 3,453.88.



The strength on Wall Street comes as traders continue to express optimism that lawmakers will reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill.



White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNBC on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have made 'good progress' in talks but noted they 'still have a ways to go' before an agreement is reached.



Pelosi and Mnuchin are expected to talk again today as they seek to reach an agreement on a new relief package before next month's elections.



In a post on Twitter, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said the Speaker and the Secretary have called for committee chairs to work to resolve differences about funding levels and language.



'With this guidance, the two principals will continue their discussions tomorrow afternoon upon the Secretary's return,' Hammill tweeted.



However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed on Tuesday that he has warned the White House not to make a deal with Pelosi before the elections.



Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard urged Congress to pass a new relief bill in a speech at an online conference hosted by the Society of Professional Economists.



'The recovery remains highly uncertain and highly uneven - with certain sectors and groups experiencing substantial hardship. These disparities risk holding back the recovery,' Brainard said.



She added, 'Further targeted fiscal support will be needed alongside accommodative monetary policy to turn this K-shaped recovery into a broad-based and inclusive recovery.'



Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.5 percent.



The rally by gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery jumping $15.20 to $1,930.60 an ounce.



Considerable strength is also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



Most of the other major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, although some weakness is visible among airline stocks.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has tumbled by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their early lows but continue to see modest weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by nearly a basis point at 0.806 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de