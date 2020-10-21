

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $111.10 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $132.17 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $424.93 million from $416.25 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $111.10 Mln. vs. $132.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $424.93 Mln vs. $416.25 Mln last year.



