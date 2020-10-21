

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $397 million, or $6.27 per share. This compares with $358 million, or $5.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $5.29 billion from $5.09 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $3.75 -Revenue (Q3): $5.29 Bln vs. $5.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.50 to $18.00



